Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 22,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $13,614,000. New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 11,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 51.8% during the second quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in Caterpillar by 18.4% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.38.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $336.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,058. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $164.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

