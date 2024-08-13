Aspire Private Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.26. The company had a trading volume of 465,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,780. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $75.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.98.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

