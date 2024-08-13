Aspire Private Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.26. The company had a trading volume of 465,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,780. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $75.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.98.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.