Aspire Private Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,532 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.58. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

