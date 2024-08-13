Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 120 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in IQVIA by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.67.

IQVIA stock traded down $6.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,701. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

