Aspire Private Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPTS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.19. 1,421,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,243. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

