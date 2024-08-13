Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of AWH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,904. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

