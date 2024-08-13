Ascent Solar Technologies Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, August 15th (NASDAQ:ASTI)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, August 15th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 14th.

Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Down 42.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASTI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 28,218,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,189,768. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc, a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

