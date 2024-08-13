Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:ABG traded down $7.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.56. 122,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,083. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $178.40 and a 12-month high of $277.13.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by ($0.91). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.95 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 29.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 34,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $896,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

