ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. ARQ had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.
ARQ Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. 105,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,012. The company has a market capitalization of $205.43 million, a P/E ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03. ARQ has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
ARQ Company Profile
