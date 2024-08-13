ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. ARQ had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

ARQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. 105,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,012. The company has a market capitalization of $205.43 million, a P/E ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03. ARQ has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ARQ Company Profile

Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.

