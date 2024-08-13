Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Receives $78.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $614,655.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 20,000 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,102,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,496.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $614,655.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,570 shares of company stock worth $5,169,283. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 0.23. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $75.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcellx will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

