Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.63

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.63 and last traded at $35.49, with a volume of 108337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered Aramark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aramark from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.82.

Aramark Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 27,522 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Aramark by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

