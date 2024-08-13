Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Issues Earnings Results

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a negative net margin of 1,317.82%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

APRE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,858. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

