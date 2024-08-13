Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of AAOI opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 380.6% in the fourth quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 637,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 504,610 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,010,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

