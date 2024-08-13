Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60), Yahoo Finance reports.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of APGE stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.50. 27,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,509. Apogee Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $72.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $298,314.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,690,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apogee Therapeutics news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $298,314.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,690,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,434,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,268,861.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,426. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.