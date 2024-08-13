Aphria (OTCMKTS:APHQF) Trading Down 3%

Aphria Inc (OTCMKTS:APHQF – Get Free Report) traded down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.57. 1,873,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 1,333,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.
Aphria Trading Down 3.0 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57.
Aphria Company Profile
Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aphria
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.