Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23), Yahoo Finance reports.

Annexon Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ANNX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.74. 147,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,598. The stock has a market cap of $530.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.29. Annexon has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANNX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

