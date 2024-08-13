Analysts Set Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Target Price at $44.86

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at $630,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,949 shares of company stock valued at $184,767 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,146,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,069,000 after purchasing an additional 212,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,524,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,089,000 after buying an additional 1,017,503 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,758,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,575,000 after buying an additional 161,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,238,000 after buying an additional 100,496 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,508,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,234,000 after acquiring an additional 86,718 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE POR opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.87.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.63%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

