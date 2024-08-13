Analysts Set DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target at $37.78

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $195,541.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,180.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 10.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 1.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DOCN stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $41.58.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.63 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

