Analysts Set Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target at $32.85

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $277,259.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,591.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. Affirm has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

