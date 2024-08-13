Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Amprius Technologies to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:AMPX opened at $1.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.71. Amprius Technologies has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 350.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 280,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,715,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $26,564.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,399,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,597.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 575,794 shares of company stock worth $705,406. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Amprius Technologies by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the second quarter valued at $72,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amprius Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

