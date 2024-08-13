Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Robert W. Baird

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMPL. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.31. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $14.42.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.98 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at $758,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the second quarter worth $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

