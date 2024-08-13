Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Price Target Raised to $11.10 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.10 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMCR. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Get Amcor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AMCR

Amcor Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Amcor

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. Amcor has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Amcor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 51.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor

(Get Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.