Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading 5.3% Higher

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 236,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,511,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.97.

Altice USA Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $770.44 million, a PE ratio of 168.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

