Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) PT Lowered to $12.00 at DA Davidson

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 117.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:ALTG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.53. 417,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.57 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 179,414 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $1,444,282.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,894,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,346,764.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 179,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,444,282.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,894,008 shares in the company, valued at $31,346,764.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Alan Hoover acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,780.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 313,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,631. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after purchasing an additional 450,023 shares during the period. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,721,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 347,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 209,759 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 460.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 173,810 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 105,783 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

