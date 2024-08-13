Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Takes $439,000 Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 82,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 36,576 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $903,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.21. 30,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,917. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $195.47 and a 12-month high of $243.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STE. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

