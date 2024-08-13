Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 210 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SHW traded up $3.02 on Tuesday, reaching $346.26. The company had a trading volume of 247,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,620. The firm has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $356.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.32.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

