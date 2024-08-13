Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 106 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.42.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.97. The stock had a trading volume of 225,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $128.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.34.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

