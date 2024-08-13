Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,575 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,299,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,969,000 after acquiring an additional 124,506 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,111,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 648,291 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 644,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,936,000 after buying an additional 38,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF traded up $3.22 on Tuesday, reaching $259.78. The stock had a trading volume of 67,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.60 and a 200 day moving average of $250.31. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $275.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

