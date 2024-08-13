Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,640,000 after acquiring an additional 35,520 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000.

VPU stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.33. The company had a trading volume of 46,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,284. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.63. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $163.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

