Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $733,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $10.98 on Tuesday, reaching $549.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,995. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $569.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.44.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

