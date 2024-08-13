Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 502,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,212,000 after buying an additional 97,729 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 184,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,925,000 after buying an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,928. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average of $74.83. The stock has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,280 shares of company stock worth $1,678,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

