Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $924,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,015,134.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $924,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,015,134.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,693. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

Micron Technology stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,359,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,309,809. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.08. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

