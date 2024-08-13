Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $218,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 13,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 4,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.44. 814,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of -54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $68.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ES

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.