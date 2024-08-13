Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys Shares of 7,711 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $25.25. 4,864,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,147,027. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

