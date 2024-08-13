Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 2,105 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WES. American National Bank raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Belfer Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Belfer Management LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 48,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WES traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.54. 3,664,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,271. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.90. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.10.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $905.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 98.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

