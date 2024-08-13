Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,706,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 510,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,151,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 259,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $154.74. 204,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,977. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $159.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Argus raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Read Our Latest Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.