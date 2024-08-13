Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alpha Cognition (OTC:ACOGF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.03, Yahoo Finance reports.

Alpha Cognition Stock Up 4.5 %

ACOGF traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.46. 19,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,791. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.55. Alpha Cognition has a 52 week low of C$0.16 and a 52 week high of C$0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Alpha Cognition from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Alpha Cognition Company Profile

Alpha Cognition Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It develops ALPHA-1062, an acetylcholine esterase inhibitor for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's type and mild traumatic brain injury; ALPHA-0602, a gene therapy for the treatment of ALS; and ALPHA-0702 and ALPHA-0802, a granulin epithelin motifs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

