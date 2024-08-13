Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AQN. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.75 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of AQN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,931,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,543,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,248,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,893,000 after purchasing an additional 262,333 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 13D Management LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 845,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 366,088 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Featured Stories

