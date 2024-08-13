Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.92 and last traded at $76.72. Approximately 762,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,084,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.75.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 342,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,429,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

