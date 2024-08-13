Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Trading Down 2.5%

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $15.13. 187,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 546,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATSG shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $488.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.67 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business's revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

