Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.76

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.76 and last traded at C$17.75, with a volume of 248323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.33.

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Canada upgraded Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.62.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy purchased 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,969.84. In other Aecon Group news, Director Scott Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.54 per share, with a total value of C$165,380.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy purchased 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,969.84. Insiders have purchased 16,549 shares of company stock valued at $274,762 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

