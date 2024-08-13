Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADVM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $4.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 135,546 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $1,050,481.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,101,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,286,981.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10,419.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 30,528 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $443,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 79,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

