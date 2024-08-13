Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Lowered to $187.00 at Robert W. Baird

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

WMS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.43.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $141.90 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $102.32 and a 52-week high of $184.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.58, for a total transaction of $1,725,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,890.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.58, for a total transaction of $1,725,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,890.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,472.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

