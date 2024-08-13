Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Trading 10.6% Higher

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.67. Approximately 266,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 678,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGRO

Adecoagro Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Adecoagro by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,932,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,379,000 after acquiring an additional 561,352 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 2,649,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 616,345 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,578,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,086,000 after acquiring an additional 51,305 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 410.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 679,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 546,465 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 442,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 167,608 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adecoagro

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.