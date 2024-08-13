Acumen Capital Reiterates C$13.25 Price Target for Sylogist (TSE:SYZ)

Acumen Capital set a C$13.25 price objective on Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Sylogist from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Sylogist to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sylogist has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.68.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.
