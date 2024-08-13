ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $141.40

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 141.40 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 141.40 ($1.81), with a volume of 33001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.74).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on ActiveOps from GBX 165 ($2.11) to GBX 180 ($2.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get ActiveOps alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AOM

ActiveOps Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market capitalization of £100.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7,000.00 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 113.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In other news, insider Richard John Jeffery purchased 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £119.98 ($153.19) per share, with a total value of £14,997.50 ($19,149.00). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 421 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,646. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About ActiveOps

(Get Free Report)

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ActiveOps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActiveOps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.