Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.57. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $7.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 134,530 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned 6.25% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

