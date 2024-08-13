Acala Token One Day Volume Hits $3.31 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $55.39 million and $3.31 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, "Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. More information can be found at https://acala.network/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

