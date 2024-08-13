abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Up 337.8% in July

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 337.8% from the July 15th total of 262,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.09. 93,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,549. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,294,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 179,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 139,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 92.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 131,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 62,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC increased its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 118,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

