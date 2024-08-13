abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Up 337.8% in July

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 337.8% from the July 15th total of 262,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Shares of NYSE AWP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.09. 93,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,549. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $4.33.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.74%.
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
