AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.82. The company had a trading volume of 781,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544,575. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.94 and a 200-day moving average of $171.45. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $193.91. The stock has a market cap of $335.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

